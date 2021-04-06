Plaid pledges Ynni Cymru – a national energy company for Wales

Plaid Cymru Senedd Member for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, has today set out how his party’s plans to create a national energy company - Ynni Cymru - located on Anglesey would boost the local economy and help Wales reach its climate change targets.

Ynni Cymru, an energy project development company, would follow a model similar to Transport for Wales or the Development Bank for Wales.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said Wales has huge potential in zero carbon electricity generation, and that the new body would spearhead such developments, bringing benefits to local communities and Wales as a whole, whilst helping us meet our environmental obligations.

The Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate for Ynys Môn added that a Plaid government would commission a national inventory of green energy potential – an Energy Atlas – to identify possible new projects and developments.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said:

“Wales has a vast amount of natural wealth but we need to reap those benefits for local communities, for Wales and for our environment.

“That is why a Plaid Cymru government would establish a national energy company for Wales – Ynni Cymru – that would give us greater control over electricity generation.

“I am delighted that a Plaid government would locate Ynni Cymru on Ynys Môn where there is huge untapped potential in terms of natural resources and where local communities would benefit from the economic boost of a new development coming to the island.

“It would be responsible for mapping out an Energy Atlas – a national inventory of green energy potential that will allow us to identify opportunities to develop new Welsh firms and community energy projects.

“Tidal energy, off our southern and northern coasts, including the exciting projects off the Anglesey coast, would form a major part of this, as well as mapping green hydrogen potential and increasing offshore wind generation.

“A Plaid government would also be committed to ensuring all new renewable energy projects are at least partly owned by the local community.

“These are ambitious but workable plans that will help Wales tackle the climate emergency whilst creating high-skilled, well-paid jobs as part of a sustainable economic recovery.”