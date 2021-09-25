Use of emergency 'no fault' eviction laws "dubious"

Plaid calls for Rental Act to be implemented “at last” – five years after it was passed

The Welsh Government should get on with implementing their new laws around no fault evictions without further delay, and stop hiding behind dubious Coronavirus regulations, according to Plaid Cymru’s Spokesperson on Housing and Planning, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS.

This week the Welsh Government announced an extension to emergency legislation which provides private tenants with protection from eviction – legislation that was introduced as part of emergency coronavirus measures.

The announcement said: “The effect of these changes will be to extend, for a further three months, the period during which landlords, in most circumstances, will need to provide tenants with increased notice before starting possession proceedings in the courts.”

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “I welcome the fact that the protections put in place to stop tenants from being evicted will be extended until the end of the year. Plaid Cymru has long called for greater protection for tenants. But I’m seriously concerned that these protections are short term and are introduced through a dubious health protection legislation. Instead of hiding behind the Coronavirus they should just implement the new Rental Act that was made law five years ago.”

The Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 was passed in 2016 and includes a clause that will extend no fault evictions from 2 months to 6 months. Mabon ap Gwynfor MS criticised the Welsh Labour Government for their slow implementation:

“This law was passed five years ago, and while it’s been amended, the thrust of is has still not be implemented. This must be a record. Tenants need that security, knowing that they cannot be thrown out of their home through no fault of their own. There is no reason why it should not be commenced immediately. The Government already has the powers to enforce it, so why they continue to delay its commencement and instead choose to give tenants extended rights based on public health grounds is a mystery.”