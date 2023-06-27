Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth announces make up of Senedd team “dedicated to a fairer, greener, ambitious, more prosperous Wales”

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS has today announced the make-up of his Senedd team dedicated to a “fairer, greener, ambitious, more prosperous Wales”.

Mr ap Iorwerth said the party’s focus in the Senedd would be “firmly” on key issues including the NHS, housing and the rising cost of living.

The Plaid Cymru Leader added that the group would continue to work collaboratively with the government through the Co-Operation Agreement to deliver life-changing pledges such as free school meals and democratic reform, while also holding the Labour administration to account where there was a “lack of urgency and delivery”.

Delyth Jewell has been appointed as Senedd Deputy and will deputise for parliamentary affairs including First Minister’s Questions in the Leader’s absence.

Llyr Gruffydd resumes his role as the Chair of the Senedd Group while Heledd Fychan takes on the role of Business Manager.

Mabon ap Gwynfor becomes Chief Whip in addition to holding the key health and care portfolio.

Announcing his Senedd team, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,

“I am proud to lead a united and talented Senedd team that is dedicated to building a fairer, greener, ambitious, and more prosperous Wales.

“Our focus will be firmly on tackling the issues of the day: the NHS, housing, and the economy – addressing the rising cost of living and sustainable public services.

“We will work diligently to deliver for our communities and make a difference to people’s lives, working co-operatively with the government where there is common ground but at the same time hold them to account where there is a lack of urgency and delivery.

“Together, we will continue to make the case that Wales’ best interest are served by making our own decisions as a nation. By talking to those confident and curious about independence and those whose interest has yet to be sparked, we will build the case for independence and a brighter future for all.