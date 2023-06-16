Rhun ap Iorwerth MS confirmed as Leader of Plaid Cymru

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS has been confirmed as the new Leader of Plaid Cymru.

On his confirmation, Mr ap Iorwerth said leading Plaid Cymru was an “honour” and pledged to lead a party that would offer a “home for everyone who is ambitious about creating a fairer, greener, more prosperous society [...] for those who are already confident or curious about independence, and that is determined to spark that curiosity in others”.

Outlining his vision of a “stronger, fairer economy” and reiterating his commitment to implementing the recommendations of Prosiect Pawb, Mr ap Iorwerth said Wales needed a “a strong Plaid Cymru” to build a confident nation “working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.”

Plaid Cymru’s outgoing Acting Leader Llyr Gruffydd congratulated Rhun ap Iorwerth on his confirmation and said Rhun would be a “passionate and powerful advocate for Wales and its people”.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP added that she looked forward to building a “united team between the Senedd and Westminster” and ahead the next Westminster election, that Plaid Cymru was “the sole party offering a genuine alternative to the 13 years of economic damage caused by the Tories”.

She added that with Rhun's experience, Plaid Cymru could “effectively challenge the Labour government's record in Cardiff while presenting a bold offer for Wales's economic and constitutional future”.

Having been confirmed as the new Leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said:

“It is an honour to have been confirmed today as the Leader of Plaid Cymru, the party that means so much to me. The responsibility isn’t one I take lightly.

“I will lead with passion; I will lead with humility and most importantly I will lead a party which offers a home for everyone who is ambitious about creating a fairer, greener, more prosperous society - a home for those who are already confident or curious about independence, and that is determined to spark that curiosity in others.

“Following a difficult period for the party, I am committed to learning lessons, implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb, and setting new foundations.

“My vision is one of a stronger, fairer economy able to support sustainable public services and allowing Wales to fulfil its real potential.

“Together we can create thriving communities, from Tonteg in the south Wales valleys where I was born to Wales’s most northerly point where I now represent. We will do so by championing equality, allowing everyone the same chance to flourish, and redistributing wealth and opportunity in all their forms.

“Wales needs a strong Plaid Cymru if we are to build a confident nation working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.”

Congratulating Rhun ap Iorwerth on his confirmation, Llyr Gruffydd MS and former Acting Leader said,

“My warmest congratulations to Rhun ap Iorwerth on becoming the new Leader of Plaid Cymru.

“I know Rhun will be a passionate and powerful advocate for Wales and its people.

“With his ability to articulate a compelling vision of how our nation can realise its full potential, I know that Rhun understand what’s important to the people of Wales, be that a fairer, more prosperous economy or a resilient, more efficient NHS.

“Moving forward together under Rhun’s leadership, it is more important then ever that we expose the thirteen years of calamitous Conservative rule in Westminster and Labour’s mismanagement of key services in Wales. At the same time, I know Rhun will be putting forward an ambitious policy platform to lead Wales on the journey to independence.

“As I end my term as Acting Leader, I am encouraged by the progress already made in implementing the recommendations of ‘Prosiect Pawb’ and I know Rhun will leave no stone unturned as we complete this work.”

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP added,

“I warmly congratulate Rhun ap Iorwerth as he begins in his new role as leader of Plaid Cymru. As we build a united team between the Senedd and Westminster, I look forward to working closely with him, bringing together voices from across the party into our leadership.

“Ahead of a crucial Westminster election, Plaid Cymru stands as the sole party offering a genuine alternative to the 13 years of economic damage caused by the Tories. With Rhun's experience, we can effectively challenge the Labour government's record in Cardiff while presenting a bold offer for Wales's economic and constitutional future.

"Together, we will swiftly implement the recommendations from Nerys Evans' report, ensuring we are fighting fit for the upcoming general election. Wales holds immense potential that has been squandered by the Westminster parties. Plaid Cymru is the only party with an ambitious vision for a fairer, more prosperous, and forward-thinking Wales. I am excited to work with Rhun to bring that vision to fruition.”

Plaid Cymru Chair Marc Jones added,

“Many congratulations to Rhun ap Iorwerth on becoming leader - it's going to be a busy time as we prepare for a series of key elections over the next few years. I am looking forward to working with him and the leadership team in order to ensure success for the party in each of those elections and a better future for Wales.

“There is also work to be done to ensure that Project Pawb is fully implemented and that the party is a safe place for everyone. The work to make that a reality has begun, and I will encourage the Leader to give his full support to that initiative.”