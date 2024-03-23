Westminster parties criticised for putting ‘bank transaction’ before ‘public service’ - Plaid Cymru

Candidate for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, says Tory and Labour donation scandals worsen ‘mistrust’ in politics

During her keynote speech during Plaid Cymru’s Spring Conference on Saturday 23 March, Councillor Llinos Medi, who is standing to be MP for Ynys Môn, will call for the rules on political donations to be changed, following Conservative and Labour donation scandals.

She will criticise the two Westminster parties for treating “bank transaction” as more important tahan “public service”.

During her speech in Caernarfon, she will say that “scandal after scandal” from Westminster means that “the public has lost confidence in politicians”. She will say after the Tories accepted donations from a man who made racist comments, that it is “time to move on and get rid of the Conservative Party”, criticising the current UK Government for having “destroyed our communities, torn the hope of our youth and ensured that its friends benefit along the way.”

Ms Medi criticised the Conservatives for accepting a £10 million donation from Frank Hester. Hester is at the centre of a scandal, after it emerged that he said Diane Abbott, the UK’s longest-serving black female MP, made him “just want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The current MP for Ynys Môn, Virginia Crosbie, has also been under fire for receiving £128,500 in donations in just over two years. She will say that it is not right that “companies from London have no right to interfere in the democracy of Anglesey and Wales”.

She also criticised the new Labour First Minister, Vaughan Gething, for accepting £200,000 from a company twice convicted for environmental offences. In total, Mr Gething accepted £254,600 in donations for his leadership campaign. His rival, Jeremy Miles accepted £58,800. Gething won the contest with 51.7% of the vote, versus 48.3% for Miles.

Llinos Medi is expected to say:

"I'm sure that, like me, you're tired of scandal after scandal coming from Westminster. If only they put as much energy into governing the country as they do in looking after themselves, maybe we’d be in a better place. No wonder the public has lost confidence in politicians. We have a Conservative Party receiving huge donations from a racist, while ministers rush to defend or downplay the situation with familiar rhetoric such as 'it's time to move on' or 'he's apologised'. Indeed, it is time to move on – and get rid of the Conservative Party that has destroyed our communities, torn the hope of our youth and ensured that its friends benefit along the way.

"Can you tell me why the current Conservative Member of Parliament for Anglesey has received £128,500 in donations in just over two years? Donations from investment fund managers in London. What really is their interest in Anglesey? Do you think they are enthusiastic about the Welsh language, or about our rural communities or perhaps about our heritage? Of course not. And the people of Anglesey are expected to believe that money was donated in order to buy hi-vis jackets, or to send leaflets that are creative with the truth. There is only one reason behind these donations, which is to keep the destructive Conservative Party in power. To help them destroy the economy, public services and the future of the country even more. My message to them is: the votes of the people of Ynys Môn are not for sale. Companies from London have no right to interfere in the democracy of Anglesey and Wales.

"And here we hope that Labour will show a better example, but no. We now have a new First Minister elected with a very small majority and who financed his campaign with a financial donation from an individual who has been accused of breaking environmental rules. Where have the basic principles of Public life gone friends? It looks like 'bank transaction' is more important than 'public service'.

“Not all parties are the same. I’m proud that Plaid Cymru is a grassroots party, and that means being accountable to the people we represent, not to big business and billionaire investors. Let’s tighten the rules and ensure no party can buy votes to interfere in our democracy.”