“We’re in an emergency, but where’s the urgency?”

Plaid Cymru criticises government apathy following declaration of nature and climate emergencies

Delyth Jewell MS, Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Climate Change and Energy, has asked why the Welsh Government has been “so slow to act” on the climate and nature emergencies.

Ms Jewell has called for a two-pronged approach – for Welsh Government to use all the powers it has to tackle the “intertwined crises”, whilst calling for the full devolution of energy powers and the management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales.

The Welsh Government agreed to a Plaid Cymru motion calling for a climate emergency in June 2021 and a nature emergency in April 2019.

In a Plaid Cymru debate today (Wednesday 13 October) Ms Jewell will lay out proposals which include:

Targets – setting statutory nature recovery targets for species and habitat

Devolution – demanding full devolution of energy powers and powers over the crown estate

Development – develop and invest in a green workforce, renewable power and ports

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Climate Change and Energy, Delyth Jewell MS, said:

“In declaring an emergency, immediate action should follow – that’s how an emergency is defined. Welsh Government should be doing everything in its power to address these intertwined emergencies – nature and climate.

“Time and time again, we’ve called for binding nature recovery targets – in setting targets, this will guide investment, delivery and monitoring. There is much that can be done to upskill our workforce to deliver green jobs with green outcomes, and much to be done to develop our grid, energy projects and ports.

“And where Welsh Government does not hold the power – such as management of the Crown Estate and its assets in Wales – this should be sought from Westminster. Quite simply, the resources of Wales, should be governed by the Government of Wales, for the people of Wales.

“In the way that nature and climate is intertwined, so it follows that the causes of these two crises are interwoven, and it must be that the solution addresses both. So far, the response from Welsh Government has been more than lacking.”