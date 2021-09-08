Boundary review: Westminster ‘taking back control’ and diminishing democratic voice of Wales – Liz Saville Roberts MP

Tory plan to reduce number of Welsh MPs by 20% criticised by Plaid Cymru

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP, has today (Wednesday 8 September) described the UK Government’s plan to reduce the number of Welsh MPs from 40 to 32 as “the most recent of steps on the Tory pathway to taking back control to Westminster”.

The Boundary Commission for Wales have today announced their initial proposals for boundary changes for Westminster elections, which will open for consultation until November.

Liz Saville Roberts MP said:

“Changing constituency boundaries is the most recent of steps on the Tory pathway to taking back control to Westminster and diminishing the democratic voice of Wales.

“Year after year the Tories have introduced changes to electoral arrangements that seek to tighten their grip on power. From disenfranchising younger people and minorities through mandating voter ID, to reducing Wales’ representation in Parliament by 20% - Westminster offers little more than a pretence of democracy.

“The people of Wales have a choice: accept Westminster’s latest attack or take a different path with a truly representative, participatory and open democracy in an independent Wales.”