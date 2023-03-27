Welsh medium education for all “step closer” thanks to Plaid Cymru

“Cymraeg belongs to everyone in Wales – nobody should be deprived of their chance to learn it”

New proposals published today bring Welsh medium education for all a “crucial step closer”, Plaid Cymru has said.

A white paper setting out proposals for a Welsh Language Education Bill has been published today by the Welsh Government.

The white paper has been drawn up with input from Plaid Cymru as part of the Co-Operation agreement.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell said the proposals take Wales further towards ensuring the education system “delivers Welsh to all pupils in a way that creates confident speakers” and one where Welsh medium provision is “normalised” within our schools and communities.

Mr Campbell said the proposals would offer a “foundation” towards an education system that delivers Welsh medium education for all pupils.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson on the Welsh language Heledd Fychan MS also welcomed the proposals.

Ms Fychan said the current education system was failing “too many of our young people” who were “deprived” of the chance to learn their national language and slammed current Labour government Welsh language targets.

The Plaid Cymru member said that comprehensive Welsh medium education was the “most effective way” to ensure children become confident Welsh speakers and praised Plaid Cymru’s influence on the government’s proposals which now include more Welsh medium schools, an increase in Welsh medium education in every school in Wales and ensuring that every child will leave school as a confident Welsh speaker by 2050.

A consultation on the white paper will take place between 27 March and 16 June 2023.

Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell MS said,

“The proposals in the white paper take us further towards ensuring that our education system delivers Welsh to all pupils in a way that creates confident speakers and where Welsh medium provision is normalised within our schools and communities.

“The proposals offer a foundation towards an education system that delivers Welsh medium education for all pupils.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Cymraeg Heledd Fychan MS said,

“Cymraeg belongs to everyone in Wales. But unfortunately, not everyone is given the opportunity to learn it and become confident and fluent speakers.

“A growing number of parents and children realise the advantages of bilingualism and the importance of the language to Wales. But the current education system has failed too many of our young people and has deprived them of the chance to learn their national language.

“Comprehensive Welsh medium education is the most effective way to ensure our children become confident Welsh speakers and this is what Plaid Cymru’s influence on the Government's proposals would help to ensure: more Welsh medium schools, an increase in Welsh medium education in every school in Wales and ensuring that every child will leave school as a confident Welsh speaker by 2050 - something that would not have been achievable under current Labour Government targets.

“This bill has the potential to achieve a truly bilingual Wales, where no one misses out on the opportunity to learn and use our national language. Thanks to Plaid Cymru, this is a crucial step closer.”