“The people of Wales are owed more than being a chapter in a deferred UK inquiry”

Plaid Cymru renews calls for a Wales-specific COVID inquiry

Plaid Cymru has renewed its call for a Wales-specific public inquiry into the Welsh Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that the only public inquiry they want will “deal with the UK as a whole” and including Wales into this UK-wide inquiry has been agreed between the First Minister and the UK Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister had previously confirmed that the public inquiry won’t commence until Spring 2022.

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS, spokesperson for Health and Care has called repeatedly for a focus on Wales, rather than squeezing questions about Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic into a chapter of a wider investigation. And he says that by rejecting this, Mark Drakeford is effectively agreeing to Boris Johnson’s delay.

In July, Plaid Cymru jointly led a debate in the Senedd calling for a Wales-specific inquiry, which the Welsh Government once again rejected.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,

“The loss of life, as well as the loss of freedoms, of education, and a deep economic impact will weigh heavy on us for years to come. We’ll need to look at what happened in detail, and in public, to learns lessons for the future.

“But with so many of the relevant policy areas devolved, and so many decisions having been taken in Wales, we need a Wales-specific inquiry.

“Government has to take responsibility for its actions – good and bad, and there should be no avoidance of detailed scrutiny.

“In rejecting the demand for a Wales-specific public inquiry, the Welsh Labour Government is essentially agreeing to the Prime Minister’s delay, and confirming that they’re happy for Wales to be a chapter in the deferred UK inquiry. The people of Wales are owed more than that.”