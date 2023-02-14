Warning sounded that cuts to bus services in Wales could prove “catastrophic”.

“Protect the existing bus network whilst a better, fairer, greener transport network is built” urges Adam Price MS

Plaid Cymru has warned that cuts to bus services in Wales could prove “catastrophic”.

Last week, Welsh Government confirmed that the cut to Bus Emergency Scheme (BES) – originally due to end in March 2023 – would be extended to June 2023.

However, speaking in Questions to the First Minister, Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price MS, said that this merely delayed the risk to services and jobs – a concern that has previously been raised by industry body Coach and Bus Association Cymru.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said,

“The cuts to bus services will decimate what is, for most people, in most parts of Wales, the only form of public transport they have.

“Three quarters of all public transport journeys in Wales are made by bus, but buses get a fraction of the investment currently earmarked by the Government for rail. Cutting that funding further at a time of falling passenger numbers and rising costs will decimate the bus network; it will disproportionately disadvantage women, children and young people, the elderly, the disabled, workers on low incomes, and rural and Valleys communities.

“Cutting subsidy to bus transport in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis is among the most regressive acts this Labour Welsh Government has ever proposed.

“On the day that Welsh Government announce the publication of the roads review, which apparently heralds its commitment to a historic shift in policy and priority from roads to public transport, we urge them to protect the existing bus network while that better, fairer, greener transport network is built.”