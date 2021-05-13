Plaid Cymru statement on the situation in Palestine and Israel

Plaid Cymru's spokesperson on International Affairs, Hywel Williams MP, has released a statement on the situation in Palestine and Israel.

"We send our deepest condolences to the innocent people who have been caught up in the horrific violence in Palestine and Israel in recent days. We condemn the air strikes on Gaza and Hamas’ indiscriminate rocket attacks against civilian areas, both of which have led to the deaths of so many innocent people, including children. The use of violence against civilians must stop immediately.

"The evictions of Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem is illegal under international law and must be condemned in the strongest terms. We strongly urge the Israeli government to carefully consider their legal responsibilities as well as the wider ramifications this may have for peace efforts in the region.

"The UK has a moral and legal obligation to uphold international law and as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to do all in its power to facilitate a peaceful resolution. Plaid Cymru will continue to work to further those duties."