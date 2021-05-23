Plaid Cymru warns against 'half measures' on second homes crisis

Displacement of young people from communities because of second homes proliferation will worsen “if the government continues to hesitate and take half measures” warns Plaid

In Gwynedd, around 40 per cent of houses that go on the market every year are now bought as second homes causing a substantial rise in house prices

Plaid Cymru Spokesperson for Housing and Planning, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS has warned that a lack of action from the Welsh Government on the second homes crisis will leave more young people across Wales displaced from their communities.

The overuse of properties as second homes in communities across Wales is driving local people out of the property market, putting unacceptable pressures on local services in peak season, and creating desolate, half-empty towns and villages in winter.

Plaid Cymru MS for Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Housing Spokesperson, Mabon ap Gwynfor has called on Julie James MS who is responsible for housing in the Welsh Government to take urgent action on the matter.

Mr ap Gwynfor said that the government must provide ‘transparency and detail’ on what actions they will take to tackle the crisis, and described the situation as being ‘at crisis point’.

Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, Plaid Cymru Spokesperson for Housing and Planning said,

“The second homes situation in communities across Wales is at crisis point. This is why I’m calling on the Welsh Government to intervene with the utmost urgency.”

“The Welsh Government has promised action on second homes before, during and after the election – we need transparency and detail now on what this will be.

“If the government continues to hesitate and take half measures, there’s a threat the crisis will leave in its wake a lost generation of young people forced to leave their square mile due to being priced out of the area in which they were born and raised.

“Plaid Cymru wants to see direct interventions to mitigate the crisis, such as changes to planning laws to allow councils to impose a cap on the number of second homes, close the loophole that allows second homeowners to register their property as “businesses” in order to avoid paying the council tax premium, and the bringing forward of regulations to treble the Land Transaction Tax charge on the purchase of second properties.

“The government commissioned Dr Simon Brooks to look into the matter and make recommendations. The Government needs to find a way of implementing some or all these recommendations urgently.

“This is not confined to a few isolated far away communities. This crisis has a knock-on effect on every community, and therefore is of national importance.

“We owe it to the young people in these communities to solve this crisis and allow them to stay in the area they call home.”