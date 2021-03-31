Second homes crisis threatens “lost generation” as young people priced out of communities

Plaid Cymru Senedd Elections candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mabon ap Gwynfor, has today warned that the second homes crisis facing rural Wales threatens a “lost generation” with young people priced out of their communities and forced to leave.

Mabon ap Gwynfor cited figures showing that in Gwynedd, around 40% of houses that go on the market every year are now bought as second homes.

The Plaid Cymru candidate for Dwyfor Meirionnydd set out his party’s package of policies to tackle the crisis including allowing councils to charge council tax premiums of up to 200% on second homes, close the loophole that allows second homes to be registered as “businesses”, and change planning laws to allow councils to impose a cap on the number of second homes.

Mabon ap Gwynfor said:

“The second homes crisis facing many rural communities threatens leaving in its wake a lost generation of young people forced to leave their square mile due to being priced out of the area.

“In Gwynedd, around 40% of houses that go on the market every year are now bought as second homes and we have all seen such properties advertised at eye-watering sums.

“A Plaid Cymru government would introduce a package of policies designed to tackle the crisis including allowing councils to charge council tax premiums of up to 200% on second homes, and close the loophole that currently allows second homes to be registered as ‘businesses’ in order to evade the premium.

“We would also change planning laws to allow councils to impose a cap on the number of second homes within a local authority area, and bring forward regulations to treble the Land Transaction Tax charge on the purchase of second properties.

“In addition, a Plaid government would redefine the term ‘affordable home’ which currently includes properties worth over £250,000 – a figure way out of reach for many young people in our rural communities.

“Young people are at the heart of our rural communities and a Plaid government would be wholly committed to giving them every opportunity to earn, learn and live in their area of choice, wherever in Wales that may be.”