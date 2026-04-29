Plaid Cymru’s pro-renewables, community-focussed policy is in stark contrast to Reform’s climate change denial

While Reform UK have pledged to scrap Net Zero, Plaid Cymru have set an ambitious target of 2040 – vowing to put communities in Wales at the heart of its energy policy.

Ahead of a visit to Cwm Arian Renewable Energy in Pembrokeshire - a community energy project whose profits are reinvested in the local community - Plaid Cymru has said its plans to achieve greater energy independence and reach Net Zero by 2040 will benefit communities across Wales - while Reform UK want to take Wales backwards.

In its manifesto for the upcoming Senedd election on 7 May, Plaid Cymru outlines plans to unleash Wales’ potential in renewable energy while also supporting local communities:

Develop a National Energy Strategy, mapping Wales’s current and future energy needs and setting out a clear, long-term plan for the infrastructure required to meet them.

Create a new Renewable Energy Sector Deal that will coordinate action between government, the renewables industry, further and higher education, communities and trade unions, while providing clearer planning requirements and firm, predictable consenting timelines for renewable energy projects.

Create a single, strengthened national energy company with more clout, greater capacity to grow community ownership of renewable energy, and a clear remit to help reduce energy bills over the medium to long term.

Create a Wales Wealth Fund, capturing a fair share of profits from Welsh renewables to invest in community-led projects in areas like housing and energy.

Plaid Cymru candidate for Ceredigion Penfro, Cris Tomos, said that seeking greater energy independence is “a must” given increasing global instability.

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru candidate for Sir Gaerfyrddin, said the party’s ambition to “unlock Wales’ potential” contrasts starkly with Reform UK’s anti-renewables stance and its denial of the climate emergency.

Plaid Cymru’s Cris Tomos said,

“In an increasingly unstable world, seeking greater energy independence is not an option – it’s a must.

“Policies from two Labour governments in Cardiff and London have seen renewable energy developments and progress towards Net Zero in Wales stall. Reform want to scrap Net Zero targets altogether.

"Plaid Cymru's is the most ambitious target on Net Zero of any party contesting this election, and it goes hand in hand with energy policies that would empower our communities and speed up delivery.

“We’ll harness Wales’ potential to make us a world leader in renewables, push for the devolution of the Crown Estate and make sure it is our communities that benefit from our natural resources – just like the profits from Cwm Arian’s community wind turbine are used to support the local community project.

“Only Plaid Cymru offers the ambition needed to create a fairer, greener future and stop Reform UK, whose policies would continue to leave our communities at the mercy of both climate change and energy price shocks.”

Plaid Cymru candidate for Sir Gaerfyrddin, Cefin Campbell added,

“The choice facing Wales on 7 May could not be any more stark – backwards with Reform UK, or a hopeful future with Plaid Cymru.

“Nothing epitomises this quite like Plaid Cymru’s ambition to unlock Wales’ potential and reach energy independence, while Reform are doubling down on their climate change denial.

"Their pledge to scrap Net Zero is dangerous and unworkable, as are their proposals to re-open the mines and restart the blast furnaces in Port Talbot. Reform's plans don't add up economically or environmentally.

“Where Reform are denying basic scientific truths and indulging in economic fantasy, Plaid Cymru are focused on the future - unlocking Wales’ potential in renewable energy, creating well-paid local green jobs, and supporting our communities.

“Wales has the potential, but for too long, we’ve lacked a government with the ambition to realise it.

“In just over a week’s time, people can choose hope and ambition to stop Reform’s division, and vote for new leadership with Plaid Cymru.”