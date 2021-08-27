Plaid Cymru calls for plan for third dose of vaccination

Plaid Cymru Deputy Leader Sian Gwenllian MS has called for more detail from Welsh Government on their vaccination plan, including how a potential third dose would be rolled out across Wales.

Ms Gwenllian, who is also spokesperson for young people and children, has also called for an update on vaccine rollout in young people. The latest figures from Public Health Wales indicate that just over half of 16 and 17 year olds have received a first dose, and just 10% have received a second dose.

The calls come following the latest Welsh Government review of COVID restrictions, where they are not expected to make any further changes.

Schools in Wales will reopen from 1 September.

Plaid Cymru’s Deputy Leader in the Senedd, Sian Gwenllian MS said,

“All through the pandemic we’ve highlighted the importance of good, clear communication from Welsh Government. Now, at a time when cases are again on the rise, its vitally important that Welsh Government is upfront about what the data is telling them - specifically on how the vaccination programme has impacted on the number of people requiring hospital treatment from COVID.

“People are also keen to find out whether the government has made plans for a third vaccine dose – with talk that immunity may decrease over time, it’s important that government can reassure us that it has a plan should a third dose be required.

“That this rise in cases is happening the week before pupils return to school is an additional cause for concern. We need reassurance there’s increased focus on monitoring the spread of the virus in children and young people, especially as only half of 16 and 17 years olds have received a first dose of the vaccine. We can’t allow the virus to spread freely amongst our children and young people, especially with emerging evidence about the impact of long-COVID on this age group.”