Plaid’s £500m flooding fund to help communities left behind by Labour

A Plaid government, if elected on May 6th, would commit £500m to improving Wales flood defences and support the communities “left behind by Labour” in recent years.

In a ground-breaking commitment, Plaid Cymru MS for the Rhondda Leanne Wood said that major storms over the last few years had devastated homes in her community, nearby Pontypridd, and in many other areas of Wales from Llanrwst to Caerphilly.

Councillor Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru candidate for Pontypridd, criticised Labour for opposing an independent inquiry into severe flooding in the Valleys, saying that a Plaid Cymru government would put right Labour’s “piecemeal approach” to flood prevention with meaningful investment.

Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood said:

“Major storms over the last few years have devastated homes in communities nationwide.

“We have all been moved by the heart-breaking accounts of residents voicing their fears about going to sleep at night whenever there is heavy rainfall in case their homes are damaged yet again. This has to end.

“A Plaid Cymru government would invest £500m in flooding mitigation, identifying and tackling the root cause of the problem and putting an end to Labour’s piecemeal approach to flood prevention.

“We will place a greater emphasis on prevention in planning guidelines, recognising that climate change will make serious flooding events more likely in future.”

Plaid Cymru Senedd Election candidate for Pontypridd Councillor Heledd Fychan, who has led the campaign for a public inquiry, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a full and transparent investigation:

“There also needs to be a greater focus on natural flood management, utilising techniques such as restoring peatland and planting new woodland to manage water retention in the uplands.

“Only a radical and meaningful investment plan such as the one offered by Plaid Cymru will give real reassurance to the communities left behind by Labour.

“We would also act where Labour have failed by holding a full public inquiry into the widespread flooding that occurred in 2020 across Wales and act on its recommendations to give residents the answers they deserve.”