Plaid Cymru only party in Wales with net zero target, new analysis confirms

Greenpeace praises 'strong and comprehensive set of policies to deliver on climate and nature for Wales'

Plaid Cymru has been ranked highest across all policy areas in a new analysis of party manifestos by Greenpeace , which describes Plaid’s plans as “serious” and “exciting” and capable of making Wales "the climate and nature champion of the UK."

The analysis highlights that Plaid Cymru is the only party in Wales to commit to a clear target of reaching net zero by 2040, alongside being the only party to pledge a phase-out of unnecessary single-use plastics.

Greenpeace also praised Plaid Cymru’s comprehensive approach to building a greener economy, including plans for an integrated public transport system that prioritises people and the planet over shareholder profit, and a just transition that protects workers while creating new opportunities in renewable energy.

The party’s commitment to ensuring that 15-25% of renewable energy projects are owned by local communities was also singled out as a key strength, helping to keep the benefits of the green transition within Wales.

Greenpeace concluded that Plaid Cymru’s manifesto is “well thought-through” and, if implemented, could deliver transformative change.

This recognition adds to praise from Friends of the Earth, which welcomed Plaid Cymru’s 2040 net zero target as “a very welcome move that goes further and faster than the 2050 target, avoiding the now unrealistic 2035 target.”

Polls show the Senedd election to be a tight race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, whose manifesto Greenpeace has described as "dangerous for the climate, for nature and for the economy" and "a rant against anything which could be deemed environmentally-friendly".

Plaid Cymru’s lead candidate for Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, Dafydd Trystan, said:

“Greenpeace’s analysis confirms that Plaid Cymru has the most ambitious and credible plan to tackle the climate and nature emergencies in Wales. Alongside Friends of the Earth describing our 2040 net zero target as ‘a very welcome move’, it is clear that voters who care about the environment should back Plaid Cymru in this election.

“We are the only party setting a net zero target, and we are matching that ambition with practical steps - investing in public transport, supporting workers into green jobs, and ensuring our communities benefit directly from renewable energy.

“This election is a two-horse race between Plaid Cymru and Reform UK to lead the next Welsh Government. It is a choice between a party that would make Wales a climate and nature champion of the UK, and one that would scrap climate commitments and turn its back on renewable energy.

“Voters who care about our planet should unite behind Plaid Cymru’s bold plan to stop Reform dragging Wales backwards.”