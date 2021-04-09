“£25million a year extra and 6 Pledges for Policing – Plaid Cymru sets out its vision for Policing and Justice at PCC manifesto launch

Plaid Cymru will today unveil its manifesto for the Police and Crime Commissioner election on May 6th with its Six Pledges for Policing – commitments party Leader, Adam Price says can create a fairer, safer Wales.

The Plaid Cymru Leader also says that seeking control over policing and justice would be a “top priority” for a Plaid Cymru government, adding that Welsh Police Forces would benefit from an additional £25million a year – the equivalent to 900 additional police officers - were policing devolved to Wales.

Speaking ahead of the manifesto launch, Mr Price said that having had two elected Police Commissioners over the past five years, Plaid Cymru’s candidates were experienced, had a proud record of achievement, and know what needs to be done to make our communities safe.

The six key pledges include:

A Fair Funding Formula for Policing in Wales until full devolution Better integration and transparency between the police and the community A plan to reduce crime and reoffending Enhancing Victim Support Tackling Hate Crime Creating Economic Crime Units

Setting out the six pledges, current Plaid Cymru Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said that the party would “continue to take a preventative approach to tackling crime” and wanted to “place the victim at the heart of the justice system”.

Alongside Dafydd Llywelyn contesting the election in Dyfed Powys, Plaid Cymru’s Police and Crime Commissioner candidates are Ann Griffith (North Wales), Nadine Marshall (South Wales) and Donna Cushing (Gwent).

Plaid Cymru Leader, Adam Price, said:

“Despite initially opposing the introduction of Police Commissioners, when we saw the devastating impact of Tory cuts to policing, we contested the 2016 elections which saw Plaid Cymru Arfon Jones and Dafydd Llywelyn elected to serve North Wales and Dyfed Powys respectively.

“Our candidates are experienced, have a proud record of achievement and know what needs to be done. They hold the respect of the police front line and truly represent the communities they serve.

“Those communities could be better served with the full devolution of policing which would see Welsh police forces receive an additional £25million a year - that’s the equivalent of 900 extra police officers on the beat. The devolution of policing is a top priority for a Plaid Cymru government.

“Our six pledges for policing and our vision for a fairer, safer Wales builds on the work of our excellent current Commissioners whose achievements in investing more in CCTV systems, committing resources to tackling modern slavery and introducing pilots to prevent rural crime show that Plaid is truly committed to protecting our communities.”

Plaid Cymru’s current Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed Powys who will be seeking re-election on May 6th, Dafydd Llywelyn added:

“Plaid Cymru continues to take a preventative approach to tackling crime, collaborating across health, criminal justice and education as the most effective way of tackling youth offending.

“Addressing the underlying causes of crime, such as protecting children from abuse or neglect, and tackling child poverty is proven to reduce criminal behaviour.

“We also want to put the victim at the heart of justice system. Plaid Cymru pledges to implement the Victims Code of Practice, including supporting greater victim confidence in giving evidence, thereby increasing conviction rates.

“Finally, Plaid is committed to tackling a range of offences which currently suffer from a lack of funding and focus such as rural crime, cybercrime and hate crimes.”

Former Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and Candidate for North Wales, Ann Griffith said:

“Thanks to the Home Office funding formula, North Wales taxpayers fund over 50 per cent of the police budget to make up for the lack of support offered by Westminster, a hefty sum compared to the 30 per cent contributed from local taxpayers in the West Midlands and Northumbria.

“Despite budget cuts by Teresa May and Priti Patel, I worked with Plaid Cymru’s Police Commissioner in North Wales to launch the ‘Checkpoint Cymru’ project and early intervention fund to divert low level offenders away from the criminal justice system and address adverse childhood experiences as an underlying cause of crime; increased the police workforce by nearly 7 per cent, and distributed the proceeds of crime back to local causes.

“Plaid Cymru’s six pledges for policing are the route to achieving a fairer, safer Wales.”