Only a Plaid Cymru government will protect, preserve and promote rural Wales

Plaid Cymru launched its Rural Manifesto today (Tuesday April 20th) vowing to be the only party that will truly “protect, preserve and promote rural Wales”.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Fferm Hafodwen in Johnstown near Carmarthen, party leader Adam Price said Plaid Cymru “recognises the immense contribution that the agricultural sector makes to Wales economically, environmentally, socially and culturally” and vowed that a Plaid government would work “for the benefit, not to the detriment, of our wider rural communities”.

Policies included in the wide-ranging manifesto address issues such as NVZ Regulations, Welsh Food Production, Rural Crime and promoting Welsh produce around the world.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said:

“Our manifesto for rural Wales outlines the key policies that a Plaid Cymru Government would introduce after May 6th in pursuit of the better future our rural communities deserve.

“We will strive to ensure that our food system works in the interests of our family farms and our local producers and processors by making Wales more self-sufficient.

“We need shorter food supply chains and greater capacity to grow, process, distribute and sell our own produce. That’s why a Plaid Cymru government would reform public procurement so that the purchase of Welsh-produced food is prioritised by schools, hospitals, and council offices.

“We would also create and promote a ‘Made in Wales’ official brand that will be carried by any product or service where 50 per cent of the value is created in Wales. Our country has some of the best produce in the world and a Plaid Cymru government would do fare more to promote it across the globe.

“We know that rural communities are being hit hard by the second homes crisis which is why Plaid’s policy to deliver 50,000 affordable and social homes will improve the provision of homes for local people.”

Llyr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru Rural Affairs spokesperson and Clwyd South candidate said:

“Farming and the wider agricultural sector have been badly let down by Labour and the Tories.

“A Plaid government would annul the unfair and disproportionate NVZ regulations introduced by Labour and work to protect Welsh food producers from the trade barriers erected by the Tories’ hard Brexit.

“We would also introduce a CAP replacement scheme that would guarantee a baseline support payment for farmers to offer the industry greater economic stability at this challenging time.

“Another area where a Plaid Cymru government would help our rural communities is in tackling crime. By working with our Police and Crime Commissioners we would increase the capacity of our rural crime teams. We would also demand greater powers to tackle rural crime, particularly farm theft and the protection of livestock from dog attacks.

“This is a wide-ranging set of pledges that shows that Plaid Cymru is firmly on the side of rural communities. We understand the challenges and we’re committed to protecting, preserving and promoting rural Wales for future generations.”