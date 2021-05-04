Labour record “betrayal of its values” – Plaid hits out at lack of social progress

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster Group Leader and Senedd Election Campaign Director Liz Saville Roberts MP has today hit out at the Labour Welsh Government’s record in power, saying that the lack of social progress on Labour’s watch represents a “betrayal” of the party’s values.

Arguing that this is the time for new leadership, new ideas and new energy for a new Wales Ms Saville Roberts said “Now is the time for a new beginning. Let’s choose a new future not stick with the past and more of the same.”

Liz Saville Roberts added that “Plaid Cymru’s fully-costed plans to offer free school meals to all primary pupils, free childcare from 24 months, a weekly child payment for the families who need it the most and a council tax cut for the poorest households prove that we are the party of social progress in this election.”

Liz Saville Roberts MP argued that Labour’s time in office in Wales was typified by “good intentions but bad governance”, adding that the party had repeatedly set admirable targets on issues such as child poverty and climate change only to miss them.

The Plaid Cymru Senedd Election Campaign Director added that Aneurin Bevan, arguably the most famous Labour politician from Wales, who warned that “people who stand in the middle of the road get run over” would not look kindly upon the Labour Welsh Government of today’s stance on issues of social justice such as free school meals and the devolution of welfare.

Liz Saville Roberts MP said:

“Labour’s twenty-two years at the helm in Wales typify the mantra of good intentions but bad governance.

“They set admirable targets to eradicate child poverty and tackle the climate crisis, only to miss them due to their lack of ambition and economic competence.

“Aneurin Bevan warned that those who stand in the middle of the road are in danger of being run over. Labour would do well to heed these words rather than sit on the fence, or say one thing and do the opposite on key issues of social justice such as free school meals and the devolution of welfare.

“Labour’s record on voting against free school meals, voting against a flooding inquiry that would get vital answer for those whose homes have been devastated by bad weather, and arguing that welfare powers should remain in the hands of the Tories in Westminster speak of a party which has forgotten how to enact its values, and betraying those very values in the process.

“Now is the time for a new beginning. Let’s choose a new future not stick with the past and more of the same.

“Plaid Cymru’s fully-costed plans to offer free school meals to all primary pupils, free childcare from 24 months, a weekly child payment for the families who need it the most and a council tax cut for the poorest households prove that we are the party of social progress in this election.

“Re-electing a Labour Government determined to keep Wales tied to an unjust and unequal union will never deliver the changes that will make our nation fairer for everyone who lives here.

“A Plaid Cymru Government will mean a stronger Wales – feared and respected by Westminster, not neglected and ignored. This will mean a better deal for Wales – more investment and more powers.

“The only way of ensuring that is to vote for Wales by voting for Plaid Cymru on May 6th.”