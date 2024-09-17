“Labour’s time is up - Wales needs a fresh start with Plaid Cymru” says party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth outlines priorities ahead of start of new Senedd term

Wales needs a “fresh start” from Labour, Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth has said.

Mr ap Iorwerth was speaking ahead of a press conference today (09.30 am, Tuesday 17 September) at the start of the new Senedd term.

He will also be challenging Eluned Morgan in her first First Minister’s Questions later (1.30pm).

The Plaid Cymru Leader will set out priorities on which he expects the First Minister to take action including:

a public reprimand to the Prime Minister for cutting Winter Fuel payments to pensioners and maintaining the two-child cap, and demanding to change those policies

setting out to the chancellor the impact that further austerity will have on public services and demanding a new and fair funding formula for Wales to replace Barnett

reforming the NHS to tackle waiting lists





Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said that the legacy of successive Labour governments had “never been clearer” and called on the government to take action to tackle challenges facing the NHS, the economy and public services.

Mr ap Iorwerth said that Wales needed a “fresh start” and said only Plaid Cymru had the “ideas, energy, and ambition” to turn things around.

Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,

“As the Senedd returns from recess today, the legacy of 25 years of Labour in power in Wales has sadly never been clearer.

“Record-high NHS waiting lists. A fall in educational standards in our schools. Wages lower than the UK average.

“After its winter of discontent and its summer of silence, we are in desperate need of an autumn of action from this Labour Welsh Government.

“This means holding the UK Labour government accountable by condemning Keir Starmer's cut to Winter Fuel payments, affecting 400,000 Welsh households.

“It’s about putting country before party, demanding fairness from the Barnett Formula, HS2, and devolution of the Crown Estate and policing. And it means tackling root issues, like NHS reform to reduce waiting lists, rather than shifting blame without real change.

“Clear red water between Labour in Wales and Keir Starmer is in short supply and unless the First Minister is more vocal and acting with real intent in standing up to UK Labour government decisions which drive pensioners into poverty and public services into the ground, the well will be dry.

“Labour have had their chance at governing Wales – and it’s not working.

“Wales needs a new government. One that will stand up to Westminster to demand fairness. One that will invest in preventative healthcare. One that will be focused on attracting wealth, fostering new skills, raising wages, supporting small businesses, and encouraging students to build their futures here in Wales.

“Wales needs a fresh start and a new government with the ideas, energy and ambition needed to turn things around – and that government is Plaid Cymru.