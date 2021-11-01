Green Party County Councillor and former Senedd Candidate, Emily Durrant, joins Plaid Cymru

The Green Party’s only County Councillor in Wales has announced that she has defected to Plaid Cymru.

Emily Durrant, Powys County Councillor and former Green party Senedd candidate today confirmed that she had joined Plaid Cymru.

Ms Durrant said that her decision – which came after “much deep and careful thought” was motivated by the realisation that social and environmental justice would “never be achieved” whilst Wales was a member of the UK and “ultimately governed by Westminster”.

Ms Durrant praised Plaid Cymru’s priorities including pursuing independence and empowering communities.

Her decision was welcomed by Plaid Cymru Group Leader on Powys Council Elwyn Vaughan and Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price.

Ms Durrant, who was the lead list candidate for the Green Party of England and Wales during this year’s Senedd elections, will now sit as a Plaid Cymru councillor on Powys County Council alongside Plaid Cymru Group Leader Elwyn Vaughan and Councillor Bryn Davies.

Councillor Emily Durrant said,

“Changing party is not an easy decision and it has come after much deep and careful thought. But it has become clear to me that social and environmental justice will never be achieved whilst we are ultimately governed by Westminster.

“Climate change and nature loss is the greatest challenge facing future generations. But, with full control over our own resources, trade and infrastructure Wales would be better equipped to contribute to the global fight against climate change – unlocking Wales’ green potential at the same time.

“I want to be a member of a party that places the pursuit for independence as its top priority. A party that empowers local people and their communities. A party that puts tackling the climate and nature emergencies front and centre. A party that will work towards securing a sustainable future for the benefit of all.

“That’s why I have joined Plaid Cymru.

Leader of the Plaid Cymru Group on Powys Council, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said,

“I am thrilled to welcome Emily to Plaid Cymru and to the Plaid Cymru group on Powys County Council.

“Emily brings with her a wealth of experience which will be invaluable as we work together towards tackling the climate emergency, laying the foundations of a socially just independent Wales, and creating a sustainable future for our nation and our planet.

“I have been impressed by Emily’s commitment to the causes she champions, and I couldn’t be happier that she has found a new home with Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS said,

“I’m delighted to welcome Emily to Plaid Cymru. Emily is a hugely respected and hard-working Councillor and I know she will make a significant contribution to the work of our party.

“Her decision reflects the broad appeal of Plaid Cymru and in the week of COP 26 it is a powerful endorsement of the party’s commitment to tackling the climate emergency.”