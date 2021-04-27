Political will can eradicate child poverty

Immediate action to help 180,000 children living in poverty will only begin by electing a Plaid Cymru government, Senedd candidate for Caerphilly Delyth Jewell has said.

As part of its commitment to eradicate child poverty, Plaid Cymru will provide targeted payments of £10 a week to families living below the poverty line, rising to £35 a week before the end of the next Senedd term.

Delyth Jewell said “child poverty in Wales can be ended if the political will is there” and promised a “relentless focus on breaking the cycle of poorer prospects and school attainment for children from lower income families”

Announcing the policy Delyth Jewell said,

“It is a national scandal that one in three of Welsh children live in poverty. Covid-19 has affected everyone in Wales but those most likely to bear the brunt of its short- and long-term impacts are low-income families and children living in poverty. The outlook now is even more bleak than before.

“It’s simply not good enough for the Labour government to set a target of ending child poverty 2020 only to walk away from it later.

“A Plaid Cymru government would not take its eye off the ball, child poverty in Wales can be eradicated if the political will is there.

“The best way in the short term to lift a child out of poverty is to give her or his parents money.

“A Plaid Cymru Government would provide targeted payments to families living in poverty, introducing a Welsh Child Payment of £35 a week to children.

“Voters can be assured that a vote for Plaid Cymru on May 6th is a vote for a relentless focus on breaking the cycle of poorer prospects and school attainment for children from lower income families.”





