On World Autism Awareness Day Plaid pledges to bring in Autism Act in government

Plaid Cymru pledges to bring in Autism Act in government

Leanne Wood, Plaid Cymru MS for the Rhondda has today (Friday 2 April) outlined her party’s pledge to introduce an Autism Act should they form the next Welsh Government in May.

Leanne Wood recalled the “widespread anger and disappointment” when Labour voted against an Autism Bill in the Senedd back in 2019, vowing that a Plaid Cymru government make up for this “missed opportunity.”

On World Autism Awareness Day, the Plaid Cymru candidate for the Rhondda added that her party’s Autism Act would “adopt a rights-based approach for autistic people” to support families and the thousands of individuals who are either struggling to get a diagnosis or support afterwards.

Dr John Gillibrand is an author and long term campaigner, raising awareness about autism, and has welcomed the news that a Plaid Cymru government would introduce an Autism Act. Dr Gillibrand’s son was diagnosed with autism in childhood, and says that people “can’t take for granted that support will be equal across Wales” without embedding statutory responsibility.

Leanne Wood MS said:

“There was widespread anger and disappointment when the vast majority of Labour Members voted against an Autism Bill in the Senedd in 2019.

“A Plaid Cymru Government would make up for this missed opportunity by bringing forward an Autism Act that would adopt a rights-based approach for autistic people and those suspected of having autism but are yet to receive a diagnosis.

“When the Autism Bill was voted down by Labour, I clearly recall the distressing evidence we received from autistic people and their families. They spoke movingly of the challenges they faced in getting support after diagnosis and in many cases the struggle of getting a diagnosis in the first place.

“Their stories showed that there is a desperate need for such legislation. Those stories are still being told – the difference is that a Plaid Cymru government would be willing to listen.

“There are around 34,000 autistic people in Wales who need and deserve far greater consistency nationwide in terms of the provision of support and services available to them.

“A Plaid Cymru government would bring forward the Autism Act to help these thousands of people and to deliver where Labour have failed.”

Dr Gillibrand said:

“I welcome the news that a Plaid Cymru government would bring back the Autism Act, as I was bitterly disappointed when this was voted down in the Senedd in 2019.

“I understand the difference that the right support at the right time can make to autistic people and their families. It’s vital that this is embedded into legislation, rather than leaving such important matters to local discretion.

“People can’t take for granted that support will be equal across Wales unless this is made a statutory requirement.”