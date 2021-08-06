“With more freedom must come reflection”

Plaid Cymru calls for reassurance that lessons have been learnt by government

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS calls for “increased vigilance” now, with a move towards a Wales-focused inquiry

Ahead of the expected confirmation that there is to be a further lifting of restrictions, Plaid Cymru is calling for increased focus on monitoring the spread of the virus now that more freedoms are restored.

Plaid Cymru says this extra vigilance must coincide with reassurance that lessons have been learnt from the pandemic.

Welsh Government is expected to confirm that Wales will move to Alert Level Zero from Saturday 7 August.

Health spokesperson for Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS supports the move as long as Government can provide “even more stringent vigilance” and that they are “ready to take a step back if necessary.”

But Mr ap Iorwerth says that “now is the right time” to have a detailed review into the Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic, while events of the last 18 months are still fresh in Welsh minds.

Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said,

“The lifting of restrictions is where we all want to head, after an 18 months that has weighed heavily on us all.

“The situation has to be monitored now with even more stringent vigilance, and should there be an adverse reaction in terms of case numbers and hospital admissions due to COVID, Government must be ready to take a step back if necessary.

“We also need reassurance from government that lessons have been learnt from this time, and that is why Wales needs its own public inquiry into the Welsh Government’s handling of the pandemic.

“Government has to take responsibility for its actions – good and bad. As Wales gains more freedom, now is the right time to reflect on what we did right, and what must change, to ensure that we never have to repeat the last 18 months.”