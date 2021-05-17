Statement by Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on violence in Palestine and Israel

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price MS has released a statement following the latest violence in Palestine and Israel.

"Plaid Cymru has a long and proud tradition of upholding the rights of oppressed peoples and nations worldwide and has been consistent and unyielding in our support for Palestinians' human and civil rights.

"As the thousands-strong protests demonstrated over the weekend, people in Wales are horrified by the escalation of violence and the deaths of so many innocent people in the region.

"Plaid Cymru is deeply concerned about the actions of the Israeli government in recent days. We urge the international community to come together to demand a ceasefire and to broker an end to the occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza. The illegal evictions in Sheikh Jarrah must end immediately.

"We condemn all violence and express our sincere condolences to the families of the hundreds who have been killed or injured by Israeli forces and Hamas.

"We call on the First Minister to make the strongest possible representations to the UK Prime Minister to demand action to end the violence and secure a lasting peace".