6 reasons to vote Plaid Cymru on 6 May

Not sure who to vote for in the Senedd and PCC elections? Here's 6 reasons why you should vote for Plaid Cymru on 6 May.

1. VOTE FOR HIGH QUALITY, WELL-PAID JOBS.

There are two crisis facing us after the Coronavirus pandemic - climate change and unemployment. We'll tackle both with a £6bn Green Economic Stimulus which, together with our investments in healthcare, education, and the local economy, will generate up to 60,000 jobs over the five-year term.

Our plan to prosper will support Wales’ ongoing economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and will reabsorb workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic.

It will entail investing in projects that will lay the foundations of a new resilient Wales, including expanding and electrifying the rail network, developing a sustainable Welsh food and farming system, and investing in decarbonisation.

2. VOTE FOR 50,000 SOCIAL, AFFORDABLE HOMES

Everyone should have the right to a roof over their heads. That's why we'll launch the biggest public house building programme for fifty years creating 50,000 public homes over the next five years - including 30,000 social houses, 5,000 homes with fair rent, and 15,000 genuinely affordable homes to buy.

These will include some of the 26,000 empty homes, and empty flats above shops, across Wales that will be brought back into use.

3. VOTE FOR FREE SCHOOL MEALS FOR EVERY CHILD IN PRIMARY SCHOOL

No child should go to school hungry or to bed cold.

That's why a Plaid Cymru government will extend Free School Meals to all primary school children by the end of our first term, beginning with all children in families who receive Universal Credit, ensuring our children get the best start in life.

These scheme will emphasise the development of local supply chains - supporting local farmers and local businesses, promoting sustainability, and children will learn where their food comes from and develop the habit of eating nutritious, locally produced food early in life.

4. VOTE FOR MORE DOCTORS AND NURSES

If this pandemic has shown us anything, it has shown us how important our NHS is. We need to look after it just like it has look after us.

We have a five-year plan to recruit and educate an additional 4,000 nurses, 1,000 doctors, and 1,000 allied healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists and occupational therapists - building the best national health and care service for patients and staff.

5. VOTE FOR GREEN SPACES

The pandemic has highlighted more than ever the importance and value of access to green spaces. That is why Plaid Cymru will provide good quality and safe green space within a five-minute walk of all Welsh households.

We will use the planning system to make natural green spaces available in people’s communities as a basic right, a necessity for our physical and mental health as well as for nature’s recovery.

6. VOTE FOR CHEAPER COUNCIL TAX

We will reform council tax to make it fairer and more progressive - which means cutting the average household bill and ensuring fair play for families.

We would expect that 20 per cent of households in the bottom fifth of income distribution will see their council tax bills fall by more than £200.

7. INDEPENDENCE

Ok, there's one more. On May 7th, imagine waking up to a Welsh Government that backs Welsh independence. Plaid Cymru is the only party that has committed to an independence referendum in Government.

We believe that Westminster isn’t working for Wales, that we aren’t properly represented nor heard, and that Wales should be an independent nation that governs itself.

And only a vote for Plaid Cymru in the Senedd elections will allow Wales to decide its own future - free from Westminster.

Like what you see? Pledge your support to Plaid Cymru today and on 6 May, vote for Wales, vote for Plaid Cymru.