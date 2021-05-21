Experience and fresh ideas at the heart of Plaid Cymru’s Senedd team

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price MS has today announced his key spokespeople in the Senedd, pledging to hold the Labour Welsh Government to account with “constructive but forensic” opposition.

Adam Price MS said that Wales was now entering a “critical period of transition” out of the pandemic and that the actions the Labour Welsh Government will take now – particularly in relation to health, the economy, and the environment – will define our nation’s future for the next generation.

The Plaid Cymru Leader added that the new Senedd team made the most of the Group’s “skills, experience and fresh ideas” and would bring a “new and positive dynamic” to Senedd proceedings.

Adam Price MS said:

“I am proud to lead a united team with the skills, experience and fresh ideas needed to hold the Labour Welsh Government to account, constructively but forensically.

“Wales is now entering a critical period of transition out of the pandemic. The actions the Labour Welsh Government takes now will define our nation’s future for the next generation.

“That is why I’m determined that Plaid Cymru’s Senedd team will scrutinise every announcement and piece of legislation with the detail they demand.

“With a combination of newly and re-elected Members, the Plaid Cymru Group with bring a new and positive dynamic to Senedd proceedings.

“Where there is common ground, Plaid Cymru will always work with others for the benefit of our nation but when there is a lack of urgency and delivery, we will hold the government’s feet to the fire and demand better for Wales.”

