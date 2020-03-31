We need to unleash the power of our communities in the fight against Coronavirus

Wales is a community of communities. In my home community in the Rhondda, those words have been made more real than ever in the past few weeks when people have been forced to respond to one crisis after another.

In February, flood defences were overwhelmed in places like Pontypridd and Nantgarw by the devastation wreaked by Storm Dennis. In other communities, water systems collapsed and people saw their homes and businesses destroyed overnight. People lost everything. The kindness, community spirit and solidarity on display in the immediate aftermath and during the long clean-up effort reminded us of what we can do when times get tough. It showed we have resilience when we pull together for a common purpose.

One month on, that resilience is being tested again as the Coronavirus spreads to all parts of the globe.

It’s difficult to put an accurate number on both the number of cases and the number of fatalities due to the acute lack of testing tacking place. The real figures are likely to be higher than what is officially reported.

Our NHS faces being overwhelmed by too many patients and too few resources. The economy heads for recession with businesses being forced to shut with no idea for how long.

Prospects may look bleak, but there are glimmers of hope in our communities throughout Wales. Just as we saw during the floods – so many people choose to tackle adversity with altruism.

In the Rhondda, I have been overwhelmed by the response to my team’s callout for volunteers to run errands and look out for vulnerable people or those forced to self-isolate. A sense of purpose and organisation has replaced panic and despair.

I know that similar schemes have been rolled out all through the country. But at present, these are relying almost entirely on the good will, hard work, and initiative of individuals.

Whilst these schemes are invaluable they aren’t consistent, and that means that we are not able to make the most of people’s desire to help others and be more involved in their community.

Where is the Welsh Government’s website to register and monitor people’s interest in helping their local community?

Why don’t they know what skills people have and how they can contribute?

Why is there yet no National Hardship Fund where people can donate and government can contribute to help those most in need?

Wouldn’t a national directive on preferential access to supermarkets for key workers and the elderly make information far simpler to communicate? And community volunteers shopping for others could be included in that preferential access too.

Staff in local authorities across Wales are doing incredible work under extreme pressures. Twelve years of austerity has created gaping holes in our public sector safety net. Many council workers will now be unable to work because of their own self-isolation. Those of us who can help are eager to do so but let’s turn our community spirit into a co-ordinated plan for action.

Those who can and want to support our vital NHS, safely and swiftly should be able to do so. No one has a monopoly on good ideas – so yes, why not follow England and allow those who want to help those who need support to do so.

Plaid Cymru wants the Welsh Government to establish A National Health and Wellbeing Volunteer Platform. This would aim to harness the energy and goodwill of people across Wales who want to volunteer and help people in their communities by allocating funding, technology and human resources to create a joined-up, coordinated platform to help volunteers find roles that suit their skills and needs - putting people in touch with local schemes that already exist, and adding to the thousands of volunteers we will need over the coming weeks and months as we continue to support our NHS and other organisations caring for those most in need.

And we need Funding where it matters through A Wales-wide Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

Our National fund would provide financial assistance to community initiatives that will be supporting some of Wales’s most vulnerable- money spent in communities with every donation matched by the Welsh Government.

This is what our communities need – support to do what we do best. And we need our government to give us that support. Now.