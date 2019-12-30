Wales has lost a true friend - tributes paid to Ioan Roberts

Plaid Cymru have paid tribute to the journalist and author, Ioan Roberts who has died aged 78.

Ioan Roberts was born in Rhoshirwaun in Llŷn. After a short period as a civil engineer he began his journalistic career with the newspaper Y Cymro.

He was editor of HTV's 'Y Dydd' news program, a broadcaster with BBC Radio Cymru, and producer of several S4C programs.

He was an active and enthusiastic member of Plaid Cymru and edited the Y Ddraig Goch paper for the party for a time. He recently edited the volume Wales - The First and Final Colony (Y Lolfa) by Plaid leader Adam Price.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said "all the Plaid family" were saddened to learn of his loss and described his contribution to the life of the nation as "generous" and "invaluable".

He said the "national movement and the whole of Wales will be poorer without him".

Plaid Cymru MP for Dwyfor Meirionydd Liz Saville Roberts added that he had been an "active friend of the cause of the Welsh nation".

Plaid chairman Alun Ffred Jones said he and Wales had "lost a true friend".

Adam Price, Leader of Plaid Cymru, said,

"All the Plaid family are saddened to hear of the death of the late Ioan Roberts.

"Ioan made a generous contribution to the life of the nation in many areas, who will be especially remembered for his invaluable contribution to Welsh language journalism and publishing in particular.

"In fact, I had the privilege of personally benefiting from Ioan's expertise and guidance in working with him as editor of the volume Wales: the first and final Colony published last year.

"He was a kind, committed, humble. The national movement and the whole of Wales are so much poorer without him.

On behalf of Plaid, I would like to extend my condolences to his family and friends at this very difficult time."

Liz Saville Roberts MP for Dwyfor Meirionydd and Plaid leader in Westminster added,

"Ioan Roberts, or Io Mo was a beloved nationalist and journalist who was an active friend of the cause of Wales.

"Our sincere condolences to Alwena and the family.

Alun Ffred Jones, chairman of Plaid Cymru, said,

"Ioan's contribution to Plaid and to Wales was huge. He was devoted not only to his home of Pen Llyn but to Wales as a whole.

"I have lost a true friend and Wales has lost a true friend.