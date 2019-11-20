Plaid Pledges Tax Credit For Renters

Tax credit for those who pay more than 30% of income on housing

Plaid Cymru has pledged a major investment in affordable housing and a new tax credit for people who pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs as part of their General Election campaign.

Plaid Cymru parliamentary candidate for Ceredigion Ben Lake said that 37% of private renters in Wales earn less than £15,000 with almost half of private households in Wales spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

He announced Plaid Cymru would help those people by creating a new tax credit up to £25 a week to households paying over 30% of their income on private rent and utilities.

Mr Lake said that successive Tory and Labour governments' lack of willingness to invest in new social housing "have failed our communities".

He added that 'an overhaul of housing policy' was needed in Wales and that a Plaid Cymru government would create a National Housing Company with a target of achieving 20,000 green new homes over five years.

Plaid Cymru would also support Local Authorities wishing to build new Council Housing.

Plaid Cymru's parliamentary candidate for Ceredigion Ben Lake said,

"Everyone in Wales should have safe, stable and suitable housing but that's fast becoming the privilege of fewer people every year.

"Renters in Wales have a bad deal: 37% of private renters in Wales earn less than £15,000, and almost half of private households in Wales spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

"This leaves over 100,000 households with very little to spend on basic living expenses like food, heating or transport.

"Plaid Cymru will help those people by creating a new tax credit of up to £25 a week to households paying over 30% of their income on private rent and utilities, providing people with much needed relief and flexibility to spend on other vital needs like food, heating and transport.

"This reflects successive governments' lack of willingness to invest in new social housing over the period. Both Labour and the Tories have failed our communities when it comes to housing.

He added,

"We need an overhaul of housing policy in Wales, bringing thousands of empty homes back into use and creating a planning system which serves our communities rather than the profits of housing corporations.

"A Plaid Cymru government in Wales will create a National Housing Company with a target of achieving 20,000 green new homes over five years.

"We will also support Local Authorities wishing to build new Council Housing and ensure all new-build housing will be insulated to the highest standards and equipped with photovoltaics for electricity generation and solar water-heating.

"A home isn't just a building. It provides a roof over people's heads. It provides security and safety. We need to see beyond the bricks and mortar and understand the wider impact of good-quality affordable housing in our country.