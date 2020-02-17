Serious questions about Labour Government plans to deal with flooding on this scale

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price has said the flooding and devastation left behind by Storm Dennis has raised “serious questions” about the lack of planning from the Labour Welsh Government on protecting communities at high risk of flooding.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price was speaking ahead of a visit to Pontypridd today (Monday 17th February) as Storm Dennis has forced residents in many parts of south Wales to leave their homes.

Paying tribute to the “selfless work” of the emergency workers and Plaid Cymru representatives, the Plaid Cymru Leader said it was “devastating” to see the impact of the flooding in towns across Wales.

Mr Price said the emergency raised “serious questions” about what plans the Welsh Government have in place to deal with “an emergency of this scale” and questioned how many “extra resources, personnel and financial aid” the government were committing to the communities most impacted by the floods.

The Plaid Cymru Leader added that there needed to be an “urgent review” into flood defences in the affected areas and that communities “shouldn’t be left behind” to deal with the emergency on their own.

Plaid Cymru AM for Rhondda Leanne Wood said the floods raised questions about the proposed closure of the A&E in the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant. Ms Wood questioned how long it would take to get to Merthyr in an emergency if “storms like this” became more frequent leading to more road closures. Ms Wood said it would leave Rhondda “completely cut off”.

Heledd Fychan and Eleri Griffiths said Pontypridd would “need a lot of support” to recover from the floods.

Ms Fychan said the community was “ready to pull together” but they needed “more help and support” from the council and the Welsh Government.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said,

“It’s devastating to see the severe impact of the flooding in Pontypridd, Rhondda and Neath as many parts of mid and north Wales are still without water or electricity and roads remain closed across the country.

“I pay tribute to the selfless work of emergency workers alongside our Plaid Cymru representatives who have been working tirelessly night and day since the storm began to clear the roads, help people into temporary accommodation and keep our people safe.

“This raises serious questions about what plans do the Welsh Government have in place to deal with an emergency of this scale? What extra resources, personnel and financial aid are they committing to the communities most impacted by the floods?

“We need an urgent review into flood defences in the affected areas. No one should be worse off because of where they live. Our communities shouldn’t be left behind to deal with this on their own.

Leanne Wood Plaid Cymru AM for the Rhondda said,

“Many parts of the Rhondda have been seriously impacted by the flooding from Storm Dennis with residents evacuated from streets there.

“Roads have been closed including the road between Porth and Pontypridd. Where does that leave the decision to close the A&E at the Royal Glamorgan in Llantristant?

“If storms like this become more commonplace and roads remain shut then how long will it take to get to Merthyr in an emergency under these conditions? Rhondda will become completely cut off.

Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru county councillor for Pontypridd town said,

“It’s been horrific. People have been left without a home to go to. The high street has been left devastated. The town will need a lot of support to recover from the devastation of the floods.

“We’ve all been pulling together. I’ve been out helping residents get temporary accommodation, food and shelter. We’re all ready to pull together but we need more help and support from the council and the Welsh Government.

Eleri Griffiths, Plaid Cymru county councillor for Rhondda ward added,

“My patch of Trehafod has seen the worst impact of the storm. We’re urging people to stay indoors and travel only if necessary. We’ve been working flat out to find emergency accommodation for people. The community has been brilliant and we’ve all been working together. But we really need urgent help and assistance from the Labour Welsh Government.