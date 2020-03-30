Scrap debt for medical, nursing and care students working on Coronavirus frontline

Medical students moving to the frontline should have part of their student debt scrapped, Plaid Cymru have said.

Last week, the Welsh Government said final year medical students, student nurses and student care workers would be offered temporary fully-paid roles to boost the frontline fight against Coronavirus.

Plaid Cymru Shadow Minister for Health, Rhun ap Iorwerth AM said student debt of those students’ should be written off as a “recognition” of the “invaluable contribution” they have and will continue to make to the front line operation.

Mr ap Iorwerth said the public’s debt to health and care staff would be “immeasurable” and reiterated calls for frontline workers to have access to immediate testing, adequate PPE and mental health support.

Plaid Cymru Shadow Minister for Health, Rhun ap Iorwerth AM said,

“On Thursday, we all came together to show our gratitude to courageous frontline NHS and social care workers who are leading the fight against the Coronavirus, saving thousands of lives every day.

“Medical students, student nurses, and student care workers are being drafted in to the frontline in temporary fully-paid roles to increase capacity and ensure that our NHS will be fully equipped to deal with the scale of this crisis.

“To show our gratitude and as recognition of the invaluable contribution they are making and will continue to make to the frontline operation over the course of this crisis, part of their student debt should be written off.

“When this is over, our debt to health and care staff will be immeasureable. However, we can start repaying that debt now by demanding all frontline workers have access to testing, adequate personal protective equipment and mental health support.