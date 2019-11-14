Poll: No party trusted more than Plaid Cymru to represent Welsh interests in Westminster

As nominations for candidates standing in the general election close, new figures show that almost 1 in 3 voters (32%) trust Plaid Cymru more than any other party to represent Wales.

A new poll has found that Plaid Cymru is the party most trusted by voters to represent Wales and Welsh interests in Westminster.

The research found that almost one in every three people (32%) trusted Plaid Cymru the most to represent Wales, compared to just over one in every five for the Tories (21%) and Labour (20%).

Remarkably, the figures also show that almost a third of Labour supporters (31%) and almost four in ten Liberal Democrat supporters (39%) trusted Plaid Cymru more than their own parties to represent Wales in Westminster.

The findings were released as nominations for the candidates in the general election close.

Plaid Cymru said the poll was a sign that voters are “turning their backs” on the Westminster establishment, which had “ignored Wales for generations”.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM said:

“The Westminster establishment has ignored Wales for generations. Our country is rich in natural resources and in the skills and energy of our people, and yet we find ourselves in a rut of poverty. That is no coincidence – it is the direct result of years of economic neglect.

“Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage are working together to try to push through Brexit at all costs, regardless of the fact that any version of Brexit would be a disaster for Wales. Meanwhile Jeremy Corbyn refuses to rule out campaigning for Leave in a second referendum.

“This polls goes to show that voters in Wales are turning their backs on the Westminster establishment. No party is more trusted than us to speak up for Wales – and almost a third of Labour voters agree. As Wales’ leading party of Remain, Plaid Cymru is the only party which always puts Wales first.”