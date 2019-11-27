Plaid reaffirm support, pledge compensation for WASPI women

Plaid Cymru have reaffirmed their support for Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) and have confirmed they would provide compensation to those women who have lost out because of the policy.

Plaid Cymru's parliamentary candidate for Ceredigion, Ben Lake, said that the women of Wales had been 'let down' by Westminster because of the pensions scandal and that the consequences of 'poor implementation and communication' meant that thousands of women were now struggling to make ends meet.

Approximately 195,000 women in Wales have been impacted including five thousand in Ceredigion alone.

Paying tribute to the WASPI campaigners of his own constituency of Ceredigion, Mr Lake said that Plaid Cymru was 'absolutely committed' to providing compensation to those women who had 'lost out from an 'ill communicated and ill thought through policy'.

He reaffirmed his promise to continue supporting the campaign Plaid Cymru's pledge upon re-election to 'right the terrible wrong served upon the women of Wales by Westminster'.

Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru Parliamentary Candidate for Ceredigion said,

"The women of Wales have been let down by Westminster and have had their pension rights reduced and significant changes to their State Pension age imposed without them knowing. The consequences of the injustice of this poor implementation and communication means many are now struggling to make ends meet and are facing the probability of living permanently below the poverty line throughout their retirement.

"Over the last two years, I have had the honour of standing shoulder to shoulder with WASPI campaigners in Ceredigion – a group of truly inspirational women who have campaigned with energy, creativity and determination over the past 12 months. I am determined to continue to fight for justice for these women.

"Plaid Cymru is absolutely committed to providing compensation to those women who have lost out from an ill communicated and ill thought through policy and will right the terrible wrong served upon the women of Wales by Westminster.

"The fight for 1950s women's pensions was one of the first things I raise in parliament after I was elected and it continues to be a campaign I feel very passionate about. If re-elected I will continue to stand up for the women of Wales and the injustice suffered by the hands of the British government.