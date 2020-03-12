Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales Plaid Cymru - The Party of Wales's national website

Cymraeg

PLAID CYMRU CANCELS SPRING CONFERENCE

  • Home >
  • News >
  • PLAID CYMRU CANCELS SPRING CONFERENCE
Posted on March 12 2020, 11:02 AM

Party Statement

After lengthy and careful consideration Plaid Cymru has decided to cancel its Spring Conference on March 20th – 21st

It isn't a decision that was taken lightly, especially with only 14 months until the Senedd Election.

However, the health and wellbeing of our members, supporters and stakeholders is of paramount importance.

Plaid Cymru has heeded the latest public health advice – particularly from the World Health Organisation that "urgent and aggressive" action is taken.

We believe that cancelling the Conference is the most responsible course of action for the party to take in the current circumstances.

This starts with you

They have the money but we have the people. If everyone who visits this website joins our movement, there's nothing we can't accomplish together.

Campaigns

Social care

A check-up on mental health

Welsh in Education
Subscribe with RSS