New year, new team, new Wales

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price has today revealed the new Plaid Cymru shadow cabinet that he will fight for the best deal and maximise new opportunities for Wales ahead of the 2021 election in sixteen months’ time.

The Plaid Cymru Leader said that this was the team that would “lead the fight” for the people of Wales in a “new decade of change”.

Mr Price said that his team wouldn’t just “manage problems” but “deliver real solutions” to the issues facing Wales including tackling NHS waiting times, strengthening infrastructure, creating well-paid employment and securing fair funding for Wales after Brexit.

He added that Plaid Cymru “can and will” deliver for the people of Wales and would offer “new thinking and new ideas” after twenty years of a “tired Labour government”.

Amongst the new changes, Rhun ap Iorwerth AM will take on the health and finance portfolios whilst Helen Mary Jones AM will become responsible for the economy and transport.

Dr Dai Lloyd AM will be taking over international relations and exiting the EU whilst Delyth Jewell AM adopts the portfolio of public service transformation.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said,

“With just over a year to go until Wales elects a new government, I’m proud to unveil the Plaid Cymru team that will lead the fight for the people of Wales in this new decade of change.

“We won’t simply manage problems. We’ll propose and deliver real solutions that will have a positive change on people’s lives.

“Whether it’s tackling NHS waiting times and the pressures on social care, connecting Wales through a green north to south transport system, securing well-paid jobs for all, or ensuring fair funding for Wales following our exit from the European Union, this Plaid Cymru team can and will deliver for the people of Wales.

“After twenty years of a tired Labour government that has run its course, Wales is desperate for new thinking and new ideas. Plaid Cymru will offer hope to our country and with the well-being of the people of Wales as our absolute priority, we stand ready to lead on to a new Wales. That journey begins today.

In Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts has been re-selected as the party’s parliamentary leader and will take responsibility for Justice, Home Affairs, Women & Equalities and Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Jonathan Edwards will remain the party’s whip and will lead on Foreign Affairs, Defence, Transport and International Development.

Ben Lake will lead on Treasury, Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Constitutional Affairs and Culture, Media and Sport.

Hywel Williams will take responsibility for Brexit, International Trade, Work and Pensions and the Cabinet Office.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Parliamentary Group Leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said,

“It is a great honour to be re-selected to lead Plaid Cymru’s parliamentary group in Westminster following last month’s election, in which we equalled our best ever result in terms of the number of MPs, with all four returned.

“As the British Government starts what will be the most difficult negotiations in recent memory, our strong team in Westminster will ensure that Boris Johnson will not get away with side-lining Wales any longer.

“The Westminster group is fully behind our excellent new Shadow Cabinet as we approach the 2021 election. Wales needs a new government and Plaid Cymru is ready to be that government.”