Lockdowns needed to stop Coronavirus ‘holidays’, Police Commissioner

Plaid Cymru Police & Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has led the party’s calls for a more stringent “lockdown” to be introduced to stop the huge increase in tourists to mainly rural areas

The Dyfed Powys Police Commissioner has called for travel and residency restrictions to be introduced. People travelling to a non-primary residence should be stopped from doing so and those currently in non-primary residences should return home.

It follows pleas from local health and safety workers across Wales that services risk being overwhelmed, putting the lives of local residents and those travelling to the area at risk. This includes the Snowdonia rescue service, local GPs, hospitals and local authorities.

Yesterday, Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price, wrote to the Welsh First Minister calling on him to shut holiday accommodation, such as caravan parks and restrict the use of second homes.

Dyfed Powys PCC Dafydd Llewelyn said:

“The guidance is clear – no one should be undertaking non-essential travel. That includes taking a trip to rural wales.

“We must now introduce a series of ‘lockdowns’ to ensure people travelling to a non-primary residence should be stopped and those currently in non-primary residences should return home.

“No community is going to be immune from this pandemic. People cannot out-run it and people certainly can’t hide from it in holiday spots.

“All you will be doing by heading to these areas is putting your life and the lives of others at risk by overstretching local services.

“This isn’t a national holiday, it is a national emergency. If people don’t start acting responsibly hundreds, possibly thousands, of people will die unnecessarily."