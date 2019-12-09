Liz Saville Roberts: “The only way to make Wales’ voice heard is to back Wales’ party.”

Following tonight’s special under-30s’ Question Time, Plaid Cymru’s Liz Saville Roberts said that the “only way to make Wales’ voice heard is to back Wales’ party.”

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, was the clear winner of the evening’s debate, arguing for a confirmatory People’s Vote because “it’s only the people who can end the Brexit impasse” and “there was a fatal flaw at the heart of the Brexit referendum”.

On the question of Westminster reform, Mr Price said there is a “deep dysfunction at the heart of our democracy” and agreed with the need to introduce PR. He added there is little point in spending “£5 billion refurbishing Westminster”, arguing instead that it should be turned into a museum, “because it’s full of dinosaurs anyway”.

While many of the panellists in tonight’s show made a habit of shouting across each other, Mr Price’s presence at tonight’s debate was the only reason that Wales was discussed at all, proving that Wales is little more than an afterthought to the Westminster parties, and the only way to make Wales’ voice heard in Thursday’s general election is to back Plaid Cymru.

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader and candidate standing for re-election in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Liz Saville Roberts, said:

“Throughout this election, Adam Price has time and time again been proven to be the only political leader showing the leadership that Wales needs.

“In tonight’s final TV debate before Thursday’s election, Adam was absolutely clear: Wales’ future must be at the heart of Europe, and the only way to break the Brexit impasse is to put the whole question back to the people.

“The Tories are hellbent on Brexit at all costs, while Labour’s representative on tonight’s Question Time said ‘I would vote for Brexit’. It’s almost beyond belief. Only Plaid Cymru puts Wales first every single time and the only way to make Wales’ voice heard is to back Wales’ party, and that’s us.”