Labour "failing NHS" says Plaid as A&E waiting times are worst ever - Plaid pledges to transform the Welsh NHS in government in 2021

Plaid Cymru have said that Labour is failing the NHS in Wales as figures published today show that A&E waiting times for December waiting times are the worst performance on record ever.

Plaid Cymru said they would transform the Welsh NHS and tackle waiting times if elected to government in 2021.

Plaid Cymru shadow health minister Rhun ap Iorwerth AM said that Labour had failed to “invest adequately in training and recruiting of doctors” and had failed to have a long term plan to “properly fund” preventative services.

Mr ap Iorwerth said much of the problems were also down to failure to deal with management problems in health boards and by closing community hospitals and NHS beds.

The Plaid Cymru shadow health minister said that the Labour government’s performance was “consistently worse than the Tories in England” and that patients were suffering as a result.

Adding that “patients deserve better”, Mr ap Iorwerth said that Plaid Cymru would know “how to run the NHS Wales” and would “transform” the Welsh NHs and improve “professional standards” of NHS management.

Plaid Cymru AM and shadow health minister Rhun ap Iorwerth said,

“Winter happens every year but with no spare capacity in the Welsh NHS, every year performance gets worse under this Labour Welsh Government. Every year, we get a different excuse as to why this time the poor performance is ‘unprecedented’ or ‘extraordinary’. The excuses change, the deterioration in performance doesn’t.

“Labour have failed our NHS. They’ve failed to invest adequately in training and recruiting of doctors. They’ve failed to have a long term plan that properly funds preventative health services. They’ve failed to deal with management problems in failing health boards. And they’ve failed our most vulnerable by closing community hospitals and NHS beds.

“The result of that failure is the longest A&E waiting times in over a decade and a performance that is consistently worse than the Tories in England. It’s patients that are suffering as a result. It’s not good enough.

“Patients deserve better. Wales needs a new government. One that knows how to run the NHS, and will improve professional standards of our NHS management. Plaid Cymru will transform the Welsh NHS.”