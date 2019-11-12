Plaid Cymru establish independence commission

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price will announce at an event in Caernarfon this evening that his party will establish a landmark commission which will look at the detail of how an independent Wales could work.

The arms-length commission, chaired by former AM and Welsh Government minister Jocelyn Davies, will look at the economic case for independence.

The commission will also consider the future relationships between Wales, the rest of the UK and the European Union.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said the commission would prepare a path for Wales to achieve its independence.

Mr Price said that the conversation around Welsh independence had moved from 'the margins into the mainstream' and it was time to convince the people of Wales why independence is 'not merely desirable' but 'vitally necessary'.

The Plaid Cymru Leader said the forming of the commission would be a 'watershed' moment.

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said,

"Something is happening in Wales. Over the past year, thousands have marched together in independence marches in Cardiff, Caernarfon and Merthyr. Polls show that around 30 per cent consistently support independence. Independence has moved from the margins into the mainstream of Welsh political debate.

"Our mission is to convince the people of Wales that independence is not merely desirable, but actually vitally necessary to tackle our problems and improve our standard of living.

"That's why I'm proud to announce that Plaid Cymru have set up a commission, chaired by the formidable Jocelyn Davies, to look at how Wales can become independent in the next decade. The arms-length commission will undertake extensive analysis and develop effective policy to carve a clear pathway to the independence we need as a nation.

"This is a watershed moment in our country's history. Plaid Cymru believe that independence is the best choice for the people and communities of Wales. This commission will play a crucial part in proving that. It's time to declare a new Welsh spirit of independence and hope by refusing to put our faith in the Westminster establishment that has failed us for so long. It's time to choose a future that we ourselves will shape. It's time to choose our independence.

Commission chair Jocelyn Davies added,

"It is an honour to chair this landmark commission which will critically engage with all the questions around Welsh independence such as how we can afford it, what our future international relations would look like, or what would be on the ballot paper of a Welsh independence referendum.

"The Commission will consult with a Citizen's Assembly to inform its work alongside providing in-depth analysis and policy recommendations on the best pathways to achieve independence.

"Creating a new independent Wales is not the work on one party, but the work of an entire nation, all of its people and all of its perspectives. What better response to the chaos of Westminster than to begin a thoughtful, hopeful and constructive discussion with our people about the future of our country?