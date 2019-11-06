An Agreement that Delivers for Wales: Working with Others to Secure our European Future

Tonight we can confirm that we in Plaid Cymru, together with the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, have reached an historic agreement in this December’s general election.

Our discussions with the other parties have been ongoing for some months, and a lot of hard work has gone into securing an arrangement that offers Wales the opportunity to elect a large number of MPs from pro-Remain parties.

This is the right thing to do in the national interest. In the face of Brexit, we - as Wales' lead Remain party - must show sensible and mature leadership which puts Wales first. That's what this arrangement represents.

This election is different to others, and the stakes have never been higher for the future of Wales.

By reaching this agreement, we are maximising the possibility of electing more pro-Remain MPs from Wales to keep up the fight against Brexit, and to keep Wales in the EU.

This election also offers us the best opportunity we’ve ever had to elect the largest number of Plaid Cymru MPsin our party’s history to stand up to Westminster establishment – and put Wales first.

Because that’s what Plaid Cymru always does. Our country, our communities, and the best interests of our nation are always our first and foremost priority.

This a huge opportunity. Let’s seize it.