Give free laptops to children now learning from home

Plaid Cymru call for free laptops and internet access to children now learning from home due to Coronavirus school closures

Plaid Cymru Shadow Education Minister Sian Gwenllian AM has said that all school age children who don’t have laptops should get one for free for home learning after the Welsh Government announced schools would close from Friday.

Ms Gwenllian added that the internet should also be provided for free for all homes with school age children “who don’t currently have” access to the internet.

Welcoming the announcement yesterday that schools would close for statutory provision, the Shadow Education Minister said that more “clarity and clearer guidelines” were needed on the type of support parents and guardians would need and expect.

Pointing out that schools could be closed for teaching indefinitely, Ms Gwenllian said all children should have access to “remote learning resources” including free laptop and internet.

Whilst Ms Gwenllian recognised this may not be seen as an “immediate priority” she said that the Welsh Government could act upon this scheme now.

The Shadow Education Minister said the Coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t mean “children lose out” on education and added “no child should be left behind”.

Plaid Cymru Shadow Education Minister Sian Gwenllian AM said,

“School age children who don’t have an individual laptop should get one for free for home learning.

“The internet should also be provided free for all homes with school age children who don’t currently have it.

“We welcome the closure of schools for statutory provision but we still need further clarity and clearer guidelines from the Education Minister on what support parents and guardians can expect.

“We don’t know how long schools will remain closed. Children may have to be taught remotely or electronically for an indefinite time. To that end, every child should have access to remote learning resources including an individual laptop and free internet.

“Whilst this may not be seen as an immediate priority, with schools incredibly busy making arrangements for the children of key public sector workers, but this is a matter that the Welsh Government could choose to pursue and begin acting upon.

“The Coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t mean that children lose out on their education. No child should be left behind.