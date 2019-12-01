Adam Price wins 'moment of the night' in ITV election debate as takes Labour and Tories to task over hypocrisy

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price was the winner in tonight's ITV election debate as he took both the Tories and Labour to task over their hypocrisy.

The Plaid Cymru Leader was taking part in the seven way debate live on ITV tonight with the Labour Party's Richard Burgon, the Green Party's Sian Berry, The Brexit Party's Nigel Farage, the SNP's Nicola Sturgeon and Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson.

Adam Price exposed the lie that is "Get Brexit Done" and strongly criticised the Prime Minister on his response to Friday's terror attack saying his politicisation of the event showed "gross disrespect to people who had lost loved ones and once again showed why he's unfit to be Prime Minister".

Mr Price also received a massive round of applause as he launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister's use of divisive, xenophobic and sexist language.

The Plaid Cymru Leader also challenged the Labour party's hypocrisy over their lack of clarity regarding their Brexit policy and failure to run the NHS in Wales landing the "moment of the night" asking a speechless Richard Burgon why Labour was failing to deliver in Wales where they are the party of government.

Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell AM said,

"There is no doubt that Adam Price was the winner of tonight's ITV Election debate. He took the two Westminster parties to task challenging both Labour and the Tories on their hypocrisy.

"He lambasted the Prime Minister's dangerous divisive language and challenged the Tory lie that is 'Get Brexit Done' when the reality is that we could still face a crash out no deal Brexit and years of painful negotiations.

"Meanwhile, Labour don't know what side of Brexit they want to be on. How can we trust them when they say one thing but do something different in government here in Wales?

"Neither Labour nor the Tories sent leaders or leadership.

"Adam spoke with genuine conviction, integrity and passion. Measured and impassioned, he represents the honest and sincere leadership that we are crying out.

"He stood up for Wales, he stood up for the underdog. He stood up for women and he stood up for minorities.

"Adam Price has emerged in this election as the dominant political figure in Wales. He is the Leader Wales needs and for real change, it's us.