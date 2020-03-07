A message from Adam Price on International Women's Day 2020

A message from the Leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price, on International Women's Day 2020.

Wales is not an equal country.

That is the truth we all have to face again as we celebrate International Women’s Day this year.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated on the 8th of March since 1908 when thousands of women garment workers in New York took to the streets to demand trade union rights and better pay and conditions.

It is now an annual event on which to celebrate women's progress towards equality around the world and to highlight the inequalities that still persist between men and women.

Because even in Wales, we’re still not there when it comes to equality.

The gender pay gap has widened with the gap between all male and female workers (both full and part time) is £1.90 per hour - compared to £1.65 last year. Abuse and violence against women is commonplace – both online and offline. Women are also more likely to face the brunt of cuts to public service whilst the WASPI generation are still fighting for pension justice. Disabled women, women of colour, women of faith or unemployed women also face double discrimination.

No, Wales is not an equal country.

But it can be.

Research conducted by Chwarae Teg shows that if we had full gender equality - in employment rates, working hours and productivity - by 2028, it was estimated that this would boost Wales' GVA by £13.6 billion.

We cannot afford to underestimate the skills and potential of women and gender balance is key for economies and communities to flourish.

My pledge to all the people of Wales today on International Women’s Day is that a Plaid Cymru government will be a government that will champion equality and ensure that women of all backgrounds can reach their potential in Wales.

If you elect me as the First Minister of a Plaid Cymru government, I promise you that together we will a build Wales where all are equal.

A country with the best free childcare offer. A country where we’ve closed the gender pay gap for good. Where victims of abuse know where to turn and feel confident that their complaints will be investigated. A country where our society is kinder, better.

Balanced businesses, balanced government, balanced media coverage, gender balance in employment, gender balance in wealth, gender balance in sport.

We can’t sit back and wait for equality to reach us. We have to make it happen.

Wales has the power and the potential to lead by example by creating a country of full equality.

Because as the “land of our mothers”, Wales is a country of formidable and incredible women. Women who sacrificed everything. Women who gave their all. Women who fought for their rights. Women like Eileen Beasley. Betty Campbell. Jan Morris. My own Mam.

And over a century on since those women in New York took to the streets, we are still striving for gender equality and an end to violence against women and many more equality measures.

But I am proud to call myself a feminist and I will join millions of others around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day today.

Because where women win, we all win.

Where women are in the room making the decisions, everyone benefits.

Wales it not yet an equal country.

But it will be.