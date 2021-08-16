“Quick and safe evacuation must be priority above all else”

Plaid’s Liz Saville Roberts MP presses UK Government on their “practical and moral responsibility”

The UK Government has a “practical and moral responsibility” to ensure British citizens and personnel as well as Afghan nationals linked to the British/NATO mission in Afghanistan are evacuated swiftly and safely, Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts has said.

Ms Saville Roberts also said that processing of visas and other documentation should be done later “if necessary” once evacuees are safe.

Ms Saville Roberts said quick and safe evacuation must the priority “above all else”.

She was speaking after UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said the UK government was confident it can get British nationals out of Afghanistan, but said some who are eligible to leave would be left behind.

Plaid Cymru Westminster parliamentary Leader Liz Saville Roberts MP said,

“The UK Government has a practical and moral responsibility in ensuring the swift and safe evacuation of British citizens and personnel as well as Afghan nationals linked to the British/NATO mission in Afghanistan.

“This must be done as quickly as possible and, if necessary, allow for the processing of visas and other documentation later once they are safe.

“A quick and safe evacuation must be the priority above all else.