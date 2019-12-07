‘Help small businesses by making our town centres Opportunity Zones’ – Adam Price

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price will visit Holyhead high street on Saturday afternoon to mark Small Business Saturday.

As small businesses across the UK celebrate Small Business Saturday, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM will take a break from campaigning to do some Christmas shopping on Holyhead high street.

Mr Price will be joined by Ynys Môn candidate Aled ap Dafydd.

Earlier this week it was reported that a quarter of small business owners fear their businesses will close within five years, due to a mix of factors including tax rates and Brexit.

As part of its proposed Green Jobs Revolution, Plaid Cymru plans to designate town centres across Wales as Opportunity Zones with tax relief and capital investment to turn them into engines of localised green development rather than symbols of decay.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM said:

“With less than three weeks to go before Christmas, I would encourage anyone who, like me, still has their Christmas shopping to do to visit their local high street this year instead of heading out of town.

“Wales has a wealth of small businesses in each and every community, from our towns and cities, to our rural villages. They are the backbone of our high streets, and if we don’t use them, they won’t be able to survive.

“Small business owners are undoubtedly worried about the future, with Brexit a big factor. That’s why Plaid Cymru wants a final say confirmatory referendum, so that we can put an end to this Brexit chaos and uncertainty once and for all.

“Many are also finding it difficult to compete with bigger companies, which is why Plaid Cymru is proposing to make our town centres Opportunity Zones with tax relief and capital investment. We can and we will turn our high streets and town centres into engines of growth and development.”